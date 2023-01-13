People celebrate the festival by taking baths in holy waters, and praying to the sun god. Other traditional activities at the festival include flying kites and making sweets

Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is the harvest festival celebrated across Eastern and Southern parts of India. Makar Sankranti traditionally marks the end of winter and will be celebrated on January 14 and 15. People worship Goddess Sankranti on the day, who according to Hindu legend killed the demon Sankarasur. People celebrate the festival by taking a dip in holy waters and praying to the Sun god. Other traditional activities at the festival include flying kites and making sweets from gur (jaggery) and til (sesame seeds).

On this auspicious day, here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family, friends and loved ones.

Happy Makar Sankranti to you. May this holiday season be filled with kite flying and feasts for you.

As the year transits from Winter into Spring, I wish that you are blessed with lots of new opportunities in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti.

May you rise high just like the colourful kites in the sky. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

I wish this harvest festival helps you reap a lot of success and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Here's wishing you and your family a very blessed Makar Sankranti.

It's time to enjoy the first festival of the year. Wishing you a happy Makar Sankranti!

Hope you have a prosperous and delightful Makar Sankranti!

May the Sun God light up your life with wealth and health. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing your family lots of happiness and sweet surprises this Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes to you. I hope you are able to harvest what is best for you this year.

May God bring a lot of colours to your life on this day of new beginnings. Happy Makar Sankranti!