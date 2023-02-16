Major reshuffle in army top brass: Check who is who now

Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar has been appointed as the new Indian Army Vice Chief by the Indian Army, replacing Lt General BS Raju, who has been shifted to South Western Army Command as Army Commander.

Lt General MV Suchendra Kumar served as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) before the reshuffle. He has held various important assignments including the White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir.indi

The Corps has a rich history, and it has performed commendably in the operations along the Line of Control and in Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism (CT) Operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The current Vice Chief Lt Gen BS Raju will be succeeding Lt General AS Bhinder who is retiring on February 28 at the Southwestern Army Command.

Lt General BS Raju had a 10-month stint as Vice Chief of the Indian Army. He took over as the Vice chief on May 1 after the then Army Chief General Manoj Pande was promoted. BS Raju will now have another eight months in the new office at the South Western Command.

The Indian Army has also promoted Lt General NSR Subramani to the rank of Army Commander and he has been appointed as the next Central Army Commander in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The Central Command is one of the seven operational commands of the Indian Army.

Lt General NSR Subramani currently serves as the Chief of Staff in the Northern Command. Lt General Subramani, an infantry officer is known to be a tough taskmaster, news agency ANI reported.

The Central Command in Lucknow is responsible for looking after the Line of Actual Control with China in the central sector in the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh region.

