Major reshuffle in army top brass: Check who is who now

Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar has been appointed as the new Indian Army Vice Chief by the Indian Army, replacing Lt General BS Raju, who has been shifted to South Western Army Command as Army Commander.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
"Please Go Home!" - An IT popup which discourages extra hours in reality
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NEET PG 2023 postponement demand reaches court, here is why students have been protesting
Feb 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Lt Gen MVS Kumar has been promoted to the rank of Army Commander and appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff. He is presently the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) in the Army Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/Cm9mp76xfd— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023
Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju appointed as the South Western Army Commander. He will have a tenure of eight months in the new office. pic.twitter.com/zQxdoTpfpd— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023
Lt Gen NSR Subramani has been promoted to the rank of Army commander and appointed as the next Central Army Commander in Lucknow. He is presently the Chief of Staff in the Northern Command. pic.twitter.com/TkKREZyqdK— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023