Major incidents of violence in Haryana in last 10 years

Nuh communal clashes saw the death of six people and led to the shutting down of offices, businesses, and schools. This is not the first time Haryana has been dealing with such instances of violence in recent years. There have been many riots in the past as well

Haryana witnessed a series of violent clashes last week after a dispute between two groups in Mewat’s Nuh distric t on July 31. The chain of events started after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was disrupted by a group. The violence led to the killing of six people, including two home guards on duty.

The communal clash led to the shutting down of offices, businesses, and schools. Internet services were halted to stop the spread of fake news and panic through social media. The violent clashes in Nuh led to multiple incidents including an arson attack on a mosque where a 23-year-old was stabbed to death in Gurugram. As of now, Haryana police have arrested 141 people in connection with the communal clash and 55 FIRs have been registered.

However, this is not the first time Haryan a has been dealing with such instances of violence in recent years. There have been many riots in the past as well. Here are some of the violent clashes seen in Haryana in the past years.

Mewat (2014)

On June 8, 2014, a road accident in Tauru town of Mewar district led to one casualty which later ignited communal violence. The violence was triggered after a man named Danvir was killed in an accident. He was riding a motorcycle that crashed into a dumper in Tauru. The driver and the cleaner of the dumper ran away from the spot. Since the victim of the accident and the alleged culprits were from different religions, communal riots ignited.

Ballabgarh (2015)

The incident in Ballabgarh’s Atali village took place on May 25, 2015. The cause of the violence was a dispute over a mosque in the village. The Hindu community claimed that the property belonged to the village panchayat while the Muslim community said the land was a part of the Haryana Waqf board. In the clash, a mob of over 2,000 people attacked the village with swords, bricks, and fire as weapons, targeting Muslims. Shops were burned and looted.

Jat Reservation Violence (2016)

In 2016, a violent protest was triggered by the protest by the Jat community over reservation demands in five cities in Haryana. The cities had to be put under curfew. The reason behind the protest is targeted to demand reservation in government jobs and education, which engulfed the state. As per the reports, seven people were killed in police firing in Jhajjar town after security forces opened fire at rampaging protesters.

Later, protestors also reached Delhi and surrounding areas. A group of people protested outside Delhi University's North Campus, while some protesters blocked the NH1 at the Delhi-Sonipat border.

Panchkula (2017)

After the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case, the supporters of the religious leader led a series of violent protests across Haryana and several districts of Punjab. The protest led to damage of properties and revenue loss of over Rs 118 crores.