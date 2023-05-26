Curfew in west and east Manipur relaxed till noon to purchase essential items, gatherings not permitted

Residents of west and east Manipur are allowed to move out of their homes till noon today. However, they are not allowed to gather for any reason other than buying essential items, which includes food supply and medicines.

Curfew in west and east Manipur was relaxed on May 26 from 5 am to noon and residents were allowed to move out of their homes in this time period. However, they are still not allowed to gather for any reason other than buying essential items, which include food supply and medicines.

Violence in the state sparked on May 3 when the Naga and Kuki tribals organised a "Tribal Solidarity March" to protest the majority Metei community getting a scheduled tribe (ST) status.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

The conflict took a sharp turn leaving one person dead on Wednesday. The residence of Manipur Public Works Department minister Konthoujam Govindas was also attacked and an indefinite curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district there.

Also Read: Centre to mint Rs 75 coin to commemorate the new Parliament building

The relaxed curfew in Imphal West was then shortened by four hours as a precautionary measure. One person died in Bishnupur and two people were injured.

Indian Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state to restore order.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander, concluded his three-day visit to Manipur where he assessed and reviewed the on-ground security situation. He made a trip to Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Matripukhri, Bishnupur, Moreh and Yaingangpokpi.

During his visit, Kalita met with local stakeholders, including representatives of civil society organisations and various communities, and appealed to them for a cessation of hostilities. He also met with Singh and senior government officials to brainstorm ways to restore normalcy as soon as possible.