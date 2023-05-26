Curfew in west and east Manipur relaxed till noon to purchase essential items, gatherings not permitted

Residents of west and east Manipur are allowed to move out of their homes till noon today. However, they are not allowed to gather for any reason other than buying essential items, which includes food supply and medicines.

Curfew in west and east Manipur was relaxed on May 26 from 5 am to noon and residents were allowed to move out of their homes in this time period. However, they are still not allowed to gather for any reason other than buying essential items, which include food supply and medicines.

Violence in the state sparked on May 3 when the Naga and Kuki tribals organised a "Tribal Solidarity March" to protest the majority Metei community getting a scheduled tribe (ST) status.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.