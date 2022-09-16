Loan recovery agents run over woman in Hazaribag, Mahindra says will examine collection practice

By Shloka Badkar

Mini "An FIR has been lodged against the four men for murder. We are investigating the case," said Manoj Ratan Chote, the Superintendent of Police, Hazaribag.

In a case of loan recovery gone wrong, four agents ran over a pregnant woman in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, on Thursday.

Manoj Ratan Chote, the Superintendent of Police, Hazaribag, told CNBCTV18.com that four men had gone to the woman's house to recover a tractor her family had taken on loan.

The loan was apparently taken from Mahindra Finance.

"The woman tried to stop the men from taking the tractor away and started calling out for help from villagers," he said.

Seeing so many people gather, the recovery agents fled in their four-wheeler, after running over the pregnant woman, he said.

"An FIR has been lodged against the four men for murder. We are investigating the case," Chote added.

Reports say one of the accused identified himself as a Zonal Manager of Mahindra Finance.

Chote said at least one of the four men worked with Mahindra and they were investigating if the others did as well.

After the news spread, a large number of people surrounded the finance company’s office and demanded action and compensation.

Following the incident, Anish Shah, the MD & CEO of Mahindra Group, issued a statement on Twitter saying the company would investigate the incident and conduct an examination of all third-party collection agencies that have been in existence.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the Hazaribag incident. A human tragedy has occurred. We will investigate this incident from all aspects and will also undertake an examination of the practice of using third-party collection agencies that has been in existence. We will extend all possible support to the authorities during the investigation into this tragic incident, above all, we stand with the family in this moment of grief," his statement read.