  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Mahindra Group takes next step in higher education with autonomous university launch

Updated : July 24, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Mahindra University (MU) aims to drive interdisciplinary academic excellence, integrating the study of science and technology with the humanities, ethics, philosophy, and design, Mahindra Group said in a statement.
The 130-acre, multi-disciplinary campus in Hyderabad will offer undergraduate, post graduate and PhD courses.
Mahindra Group takes next step in higher education with autonomous university launch

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bank of Maharashtra reports double-digit net profit growth in June earnings, stock rises 8%

Bank of Maharashtra reports double-digit net profit growth in June earnings, stock rises 8%

Biocon Q1 net profit declines 26% to Rs 167.8 cr

Biocon Q1 net profit declines 26% to Rs 167.8 cr

AU Small Finance Bank stock hits 5% upper circuit after strong Q1 earnings

AU Small Finance Bank stock hits 5% upper circuit after strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement