India is celebrating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. While the father of the nation's accomplishments from leading India's independence movement to his philosophy of non-violence is well known across the world, there exist some lesser-known facts about him that may take you by surprise!

1. What was Gandhi's tryst with the Nobel Peace Prize?

The advocate of the non-violent struggle was nominated five times for the Noble Peace Prize but was never awarded the prize. The Noble Peace Prize committee acknowledged their mistake for not awarding Mahatma Gandhi with the award. As per the rules, the one who is awarded for Noble prize should be a living entity. Forty-one years after Gandhi's demise, the Peace Prize was awarded to The Dalai Lama in 9189, who accepted it as a tribute to Gandhi.

2. Why was Gandhi so obsessed with walking?

Gandhi walked around 18 km every day for nearly 40 years. It is estimated that from 1914 to 1948 during his campaigns, Gandhi walked approximately 79,000 km which is equivalent to circling the Earth twice.

No matter how busy he was Gandhi never skipped his walks. He was once quick to harangue Gopal Krishna Gokhale, “You do not even go out for walks. Is it surprising that you should always be ailing? Should public work leave no time for physical exercise?” Gandhi had asked the venerable man.

3. Why did Gandhi write to Hitler?

Mahatma Gandhi wrote a letter to Hitler urging him to stop the war. The letter addressing Hitler as his friend stated," It is quite clear that you are today the one person in the world who can prevent a war which may reduce humanity to the savage state."

In 1939, just months before Hitler invaded Portland, he decided to make another appeal, and in 1940 once the war was underway. This shows the Gandhian principle of avoiding violence and destruction at all costs.

4. Was Gandhi shy as a kid?

When Mahatma Gandhi was 11 years of age, he joined a high school in Rajkot. He was an extremely shy kid and would often run away from school because he found it extremely difficult to communicate with his classmates.

Even though Gandhi was a successful leader, he faced several issues as a practicing lawyer. Being shy he wasn't able to cross-question the witnesses and also could not deliver good speeches. Often during speeches, he became nervous with his hands and legs trembling. This, however, did not stop him from making a difference. Who would have thought the once shy kid will address the entire nation during his campaigns.

5. Was Steve Jobs an ardent fan of Mahatma Gandhi?

In 1999, during an interview with Time Magazine, Steve Jobs stated that Mahatma Gandhi would be his choice for the Person of the Century. He further added "Gandhi demonstrated that we can force change and justice through moral acts of aggression instead of physical acts of aggression. Never has our species needed this wisdom more.”

Additionally, the Apple founder's round glasses are not only similar but also a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

In these testing times, Gandhi's principles of diplomacy and activism have the potential to harbinger this world towards a better future. A pinch of Gandhian style of living can make heaps of difference.