India Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Some lesser known facts about Bapu Updated : October 02, 2020 02:51 PM IST On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, here are some lesser-known facts related to the father of the nation. It is estimated that from 1914 to 1948 during his campaigns, Gandhi walked approximately 79,000 km which is equivalent to circling the Earth twice. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.