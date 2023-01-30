Even after Independence, Mahatma Gandhi continued to work toward peace between Hindus and Muslims at a time of discord between the two communities. He was assassinated in Delhi on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse.

Mahatma Gandhi fondly referred to as Bapu, played an instrumental role in India's independence movement. He is referred to as the Father of the Nation. He was a great leader who followed the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truth). The nation will observe the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30.

Even after Independence, Mahatma Gandhi continued to work toward peace between Hindus and Muslims at a time of discord between the two communities. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in Delhi on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse.

ALSO READ:

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 75th death anniversary, here is a look at some of the most inspirational quotes by the Father of the Nation.

1.“A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.”

2. “Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.”

3.“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

4. You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

5.“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always.”

ALSO READ: Inspiring quotes by BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary

6.“Man is supposed to be the maker of his destiny. It is only partly true. He can make his destiny, only in so far as he is allowed by the Great Power.”

7.“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”.

8.“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”

9.“The greatness of humanity is not in being human but in being humane.”

10. “An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.”