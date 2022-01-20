Maharashtra will reopen schools for class 1 to 12 on Jan 24, says minister

Maharashtra will reopen schools for classes 1 to 12 under COVID-19 protocols, said state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols. The Chief Minister has agreed to our proposal. We have also decided to open pre-primary schools (from January 24)," Gaikwad said.

Schools in the state were closed in the first week of January due to a spike in the coronavirus cases and in the wake of the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant. However, a number of parents, activists in the field as well as teachers had strongly opposed the move to shut the schools, saying it would adversely affect the students.

In Mumbai, the local civic body had announced the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 9 till January 31. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) assessment had indicated that the cases of Omicron infection are not on the rise, and it had said that the curve was flattening. It prompted the officials to propose the reopening of schools for physical attendance

Maharashtra had on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 percent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities, the health department said. With this, the state's caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934. The fresh Omicron cases took the tally of those infected with this strain to 1,860, it said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases: 43,697; total cases: 73,25,825; death toll: 1,41,934; recoveries: 69,15,407; tests conducted so far: 7,25,31,814.

With inputs from PTI