Residents of Gangodwari village in Peth Taluka, Nashik district, Maharashtra, have been struggling with a water crisis for nearly a decade, according to recent reports. With soaring temperatures, the situation is worsening for many villages in Peth Taluka, including Gangodbari, where locals have to risk their lives daily by descending 70 feet into a well to fetch water for their basic needs.

As per a news report by ANI, it is the women of the village who are the primary ones undertaking this physically demanding and hazardous task, using a rope to collect water in their pots.

In some cases, the women have been forced to collect water during the night when the temperature is cooler, but the risk remains the same.

Mohan Gawli, the Sarpanch of Gangodwari village, noted that the water crisis has persisted for almost a decade.

"In our village, this water crisis has been going on nearly for the last 10 years... Women put their lives in danger and enter into this well, there is always the fear of falling. They (women) at times come during the night also," he stated.

One of the Maharashtra villages' wells is now unusable, and locals have been forced to travel almost 3 km to access the second well, which is also fraught with danger as it lacks proper lighting and other facilities.

Women, in particular, face the added threat of snake and scorpion bites.

Gawli explained that Zilla Parishad contractors have informed them that the budget allocated under the Central Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is insufficient.

While the budget is meant for two villages, the contractors have said that it is only sufficient for one, leaving locals to cope with whatever water they can obtain.