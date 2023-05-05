In some cases, the women have been forced to collect water during the night when the temperature is cooler, but the risk remains the same.

Residents of Gangodwari village in Peth Taluka, Nashik district, Maharashtra, have been struggling with a water crisis for nearly a decade, according to recent reports. With soaring temperatures, the situation is worsening for many villages in Peth Taluka, including Gangodbari, where locals have to risk their lives daily by descending 70 feet into a well to fetch water for their basic needs.

As per a news report by ANI, it is the women of the village who are the primary ones undertaking this physically demanding and hazardous task, using a rope to collect water in their pots.

In some cases, the women have been forced to collect water during the night when the temperature is cooler, but the risk remains the same.