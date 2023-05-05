English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMaharashtra water crisis: Village women risk lives, descend 70 feet into unsafe wells for basic needs | WATCH

Maharashtra water crisis: Village women risk lives, descend 70 feet into unsafe wells for basic needs | WATCH

Maharashtra water crisis: Village women risk lives, descend 70 feet into unsafe wells for basic needs | WATCH
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 11:46:25 AM IST (Published)

In some cases, the women have been forced to collect water during the night when the temperature is cooler, but the risk remains the same.

Residents of Gangodwari village in Peth Taluka, Nashik district, Maharashtra, have been struggling with a water crisis for nearly a decade, according to recent reports. With soaring temperatures, the situation is worsening for many villages in Peth Taluka, including Gangodbari, where locals have to risk their lives daily by descending 70 feet into a well to fetch water for their basic needs.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


As per a news report by ANI, it is the women of the village who are the primary ones undertaking this physically demanding and hazardous task, using a rope to collect water in their pots.
ALSO READ | NSSO survey shows water scarcity still among top reasons for migration in India
In some cases, the women have been forced to collect water during the night when the temperature is cooler, but the risk remains the same.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X