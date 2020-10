Maharashtra is slowly crawling back to normal, with the new guidelines of "Unlock 5.0" coming into effect today. The Maharashtra government has announced new guidelines under its mission "Begin Again" to provide further relaxation starting today.

As per the state government's new unlock guidelines, the Mumbai Metro services will be functional from today. While, institutions such as school, colleges and religious places of worship will still remain closed.

For the Mumbai Metro, the Department of Urban Development will be issuing a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) soon. Additionally, the doors of government and private libraries have been opened too under the Unlock 5.0.