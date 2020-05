The Maharashtra government is likely to issue detailed guidelines for the fifth phase of the lockdown today, with the country's worst-hit state expected to offer few relaxations as it battles to flatten the coronavirus curve.

CNN-News18 reported quoting a source as saying the rules will be issued in the evening today, adding that "the lockdown will likely continue the way it is at present."

"There will only be a few relaxations in terms of opening of a few standalone shops and allowing some outdoor physical activities," said a source who is aware of the thinking within the state government.

The Home Ministry issued lockdown extension guidelines yesterday, doing away with the concept of green, orange and red zones, only making the distinction between containment and non-containment zones.

In terms of activity, the MHA said that phase-wise relaxations would come in, with malls and restaurants, for instance, starting on June 8. States have been allowed to tighten these rules further depending on their assessment.

With the concept of colour coding gone now, Maharashtra also is expected to focus on containment and non-containment zones, the source said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also expected to meet with school education minister and education department officials today afternoon to discuss the way forward for opening of schools and education institues.