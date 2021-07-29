Maharashtra likely to ease COVID curbs in 25 districts including Mumbai; check details here

Maharashtra government has decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions in 25 districts, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

He announced that relaxation will be given in the functioning of shops, theatres, cinema halls and gyms. “There would be restrictions in wedding functions etc, we would discourage using an air-conditioned hall,” Tope added.

The minister said that detailed guidelines will be released in the next 2-3 days.

The government is also considering if those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus can be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai, he said. At present only those engaged in essential and emergency services are allowed to travel by local trains in the state capital.

"We are still discussing the ways to verify if a passenger has taken both doses. We will also speak to the railway authorities," the minister said.

“Things will be open on Saturdays with limitations, Sunday restrictions to continue. Hotels and shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed to function on 50 percent capacity,” said Tope

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope said in the remaining 11 districts, where the infection rate is high, more restrictions may be imposed.

(With inputs from PTI)