The government of Maharashtra, late on Friday night, issued an order stating that lockdown restrictions in the state will be relaxed from Monday on the basis of the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

“There shall be five levels of restrictions for different classes/categories of activities. These levels of restrictions shall be applied based on two parameters: Case positivity rate and Percentage of Oxygen Beds Occupancy,” the order stated. The directive further stated that the pandemic situation will be assessed every Thursday by the state public health department.

According to the order, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Sholapur and Kalyan will be treated as separate administrative units. The remaining 34 districts of the state shall form a separate single administrative unit.