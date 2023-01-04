English
Terms and Conditions

india News

Employees of state-owned power companies call off strike in Maharashtra
By Shloka Badkar  Jan 4, 2023 6:30:10 PM IST (Updated)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state-owned power companies won't be privatised. The government plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the power sector in the next three years. 

Employees of three state-run power companies in Maharashtra have called off their 72-hour strike after the state government said there is no move to privatise any firms.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state-owned power companies won't be privatised. The government plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the power sector in the next three years.
Power outages were reported in many parts of the state including Nagpur, Pune, Amravati.
The state government and the employee unions in a joint statement said that if the Electricity Regulatory Commission tries to grant parallel licence, the unions would oppose the private company with all legal aspects.
The state government would provide a fund of Rs 55,000 crore to financially strengthen the three companies owned by government, namely distribution, manufacturing and transmission, the statement said.
A police would also be put in place to decide how to get stability in permanent employment. The statement clarified that no hydropower project would be given to private companies, and such a policy decision would be taken soon in the cabinet meeting.
No action would be taken against the employees, engineers, officers and contract workers as they went on strike, the statement said.
Thousands of employees of the state-owned power companies had called for a 72-hour strike, starting January 4 midnight, protesting against the privatisation of power firms in Maharashtra. This resulted in power supply being hit in parts of Maharashtra.
One of the major demands of the protesting employees was that Adani Group’s power subsidiary should not be given a parallel distribution licence to make profit in Bhandup in eastern Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Krushan Bhoir, general secretary of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation, had told news agency PTI on Tuesday.
He added that in the strike notice submitted to the government last month, the action committee had also warned of an indefinite strike from January 18 if their demands were not met.
Employees of state-owned power companies call off strike in Maharashtra

First Published: Jan 4, 2023 6:28 PM IST
X