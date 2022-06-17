Maharashtra Class 10th results 2022 declared: Check toppers list, pass percentage and more

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for Class 10 exams. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website, result portals and third party portals from 1 pm.

The pass percentage stands at 96.94 percent. This year girls have yet again outshone boys with a pass percentage of 97.96 percent, while boys have secured 96.06 pass percentage.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.95 percent and in 2020 which is the last time offline exams were held, it was 95.30 percent.

District-wise toppers

Here is the district wise list of toppers and their score of the Maharashtra SSC 2022. The names will be available once the results are released online.

Pune: 96.16 percent

Nagpur: 97 percent

Aurangabad: 96.33 percent

Mumbai: 96.94 percent

Kolhapur: 98.50 percent

Amravati: 96.81 percent

Nashik: 95.90 percent

Latur: 97.27 percent

Kokan: 99.27 percent

About 12,210 schools scored a 100 percent pass result

This year, about 12,210 schools out of the total 22,570 recorded 100 percent pass percentage. This is 3,850 more compared to 2020 when 8,360 schools had registered a 100 percent result.

Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 Class 10 exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. Over 16 lakh students from different districts of Maharashtra, including 3.75 lakh from Mumbai division appeared for the exams.