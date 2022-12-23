Men in Maharashtra protest as they 'are not finding brides': A look at sex ratio in the state

Maharashtra's sex ratio last year was recorded at 920 females per 1,000 males, as per the National Family Health Survey (2019-21).

Around 50 bachelors, wearing wedding crowns, took out a procession with drummers and horses in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. As it may seem, they were not going for their weddings. They were, indeed, protesting, as they are not able to "find" brides for themselves.

Around 50 men were protesting in the Maharashtra district to highlight the issue of gender imbalance in the state. The 2-kilometre long march was organised by the local social group named ‘Jyoti Kranti Parishad’. The group demanded authorities to strictly implement the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994. This Act prohibits prenatal gender determination, and was established in order to reduce female foeticide in the 1990s.

All about Maharashtra's sex ratio

Maharashtra's sex ratio last year was recorded at 920 females per 1,000 males, as per the National Family Health Survey (2019-21). "The overall sex ratio of the population is 966 females per 1,000 males, and the sex ratio of the population under 7 years of age is lower at 920 females per 1,000 males," the report said.

According to the data from the fifth round of National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 18 districts in Maharashtra saw a dip in sex ratio at birth with the state dipping by eleven points as a whole over the previous survey. Sex ratio at birth according to NHFS-5 in Maharashtra stood at 913 females per 1000 males.

'Bridegroom Morcha'

“The present situation of eligible bachelors not getting brides is also because of the skewed male-female ratio. Had there been a proper implementation of the PCPNDT Act, the situation would have been better,” said Jyoti Kranti Parishad president Ramesh Baraskar to news agency ANI.

Baraskar added that the march was called the ‘Bridegroom Morcha’ to highlight the skewed gender ratio in the state.

He added that while some would mock the march, the reality on the ground is that many men are not finding brides because of the lack of women which has been artificially caused by female foeticide, reported PTI.

Many of the men marching added that sex determination tests were still taking place despite the practice being banned for nearly 20 years at this point.

Another reason protesting men gave was that " no woman wants to marry a man who lives in a rural area". Shilvant Kshirsagar, 29, who runs a dairy business, said so far there have been 25 marriage proposals for him but in most of the cases, the woman's side rejected the proposal after coming to know he does not live in a city and does not have a job.