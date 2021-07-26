Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Maharashtra: Search ops called off in landslide-hit Taliye village; 31 missing to be declared dead

    Maharashtra: Search ops called off in landslide-hit Taliye village; 31 missing to be declared dead

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The village, located in Mahad taluka of Raigad in Maharashtra's Konkan region, witnessed the deadliest landslide last weeks after heavy rains, flattening several houses in the area.

    Maharashtra: Search ops called off in landslide-hit Taliye village; 31 missing to be declared dead
    The Raigad district administration on Monday called off the search operations for 31 missing people in Taliye village which was ravaged by a massive landslide after heavy rains last week. So far, 53 people have died in the village and five are injured, while 31 people are still missing and they will be declared dead following the due process, district Collector Nidhi Chaudhari said.
    The village, located in Mahad taluka of Raigad in Maharashtra's Konkan region, witnessed the deadliest landslide last Thursday after heavy rains, flattening several houses in the area. The collector said the decision to call of the search operations was taken after seeking the opinion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the disaster response forces of the state and neighbouring Thane district. "The rescue operations have ended officially. We have withdrawn our teams from Taliye. The 31 missing people will be declared dead following the due process -- relatives of the missing people demanded the closure of the operations since yesterday," the collector said.
    Respecting the sentiments of the survivors and relatives of the missing people, the operations to search for the 31 missing people have been officially called off, she added. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the village on Saturday and said as landslides proved fatal in many parts of the state, the government would come up with a plan to permanently relocate people living in hilly areas. As per the state government, the death toll in the rain-battered Raigad district has reached 71, while 53 people are still missing.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned again; no plan to print currency notes to tide over economic crisis, says FM Sitharaman

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,076.65 26.20 2.49
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.05 323.85 2.45
    Hindalco400.05 8.30 2.12
    Divis Labs4,921.15 96.40 2.00
    UltraTechCement7,616.70 126.40 1.69
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.35 324.75 2.46
    UltraTechCement7,605.05 116.10 1.55
    Sun Pharma703.55 9.55 1.38
    Titan Company1,722.55 21.90 1.29
    Tata Steel1,298.10 16.20 1.26
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,076.65 26.20 2.49
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.05 323.85 2.45
    Hindalco400.05 8.30 2.12
    Divis Labs4,921.15 96.40 2.00
    UltraTechCement7,616.70 126.40 1.69
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,525.35 324.75 2.46
    UltraTechCement7,605.05 116.10 1.55
    Sun Pharma703.55 9.55 1.38
    Titan Company1,722.55 21.90 1.29
    Tata Steel1,298.10 16.20 1.26

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.41750.01750.02
    Euro-Rupee87.77100.16500.19
    Pound-Rupee102.60600.29400.29
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67500.00200.30
    View More