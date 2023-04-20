Maharashtra schools to be shut from Friday due to heat wave

Maharashtra government has announced the shutting of state board schools from Friday in view of the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.

Maharashtra government has announced the shutting of state board schools from Friday in view of the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.

All other board schools can take a decision on closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department on Thursday.

Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order said.

At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on April 16.