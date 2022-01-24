Maharashtra schools reopen today: What should parents, students keep in mind

Maharashtra reopened its schools for all students from Class 1-12 as well as pre-primary classes. The decision was taken by the government after a detailed discussion at various levels. The local authorities had the final call in response to the school's reopening under their jurisdiction. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has stated that the schools will take proper precautions and follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The minister tweeted that the government is committed to the safe resumption of schools in the state.

"The decision has been taken following detailed deliberations with the Hon'ble Maharashtra chief minister, cabinet colleagues, the pediatric task force & education experts. In these areas, the local administration is empowered to assess and take decisions regarding safe resumption of schools,” Gaikwad had tweeted on January 20.

Here are some important points parents and students need to keep in mind:

According to Minister Gaikwad, the consent of parents is important and she suggested the parents not to send children to schools if they are unwell or have symptoms. She also announced that the schools will ensure isolation facilities in case any student shows symptoms at school.

Schools will strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols with only one student seating on each bench. Both students and teachers will have to wear masks all the time. Additionally, the vaccination of older students would be ramped up.

Gaikwad had stated that the schools were reopened after dialogue with parents and teachers, who both wanted physical classes to resume.

“During our continued dialogue with parents and teachers, we received consistent feedback about restarting physical classes along with online education for better learning outcomes. During my recent interaction with Collectors/CEOs, a similar view was expressed,” the minister said.

But a recent survey, conducted by the online community platform LocalCircle, highlighted that most parents are not yet willing to send their children to school. Nearly 62 percent of parents had responded that they wouldn't send their children to school from today, reported PTI.