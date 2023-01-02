Maharashtra doctors are on strike today. Here's why.

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had on December 26, warned to go on strike from today if their demands of filling vacant posts and clearing pending dues from 2018 were not met.

Resident doctors of Maharashtra are currently on strike demanding new posts for senior residents and payment of arrears. Resident doctors from civic hospitals, government-run medical colleges and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals have joined the fight.

This strike could pose a grave issue to outpatient department functionalities as resident doctors play a vital role in their smooth functioning.

According to a report by The Times of India, over 7,000 doctors are on strike in Maharashtra today out of which 4,000 are from Mumbai.

They have asked the government to fill vacancies of associate and assistant professors to overcome shortage of teaching staff and are seeking equal pay for all senior resident doctors across Maharashtra

"There is also no parity in salaries of senior resident doctors across the state. The state should intervene and bring parity in the salary structure,” members of MARD said in a letter to authorities. It demands the creation of 1,432 posts of senior residents.

Furthermore, the association is has also demanded clearing pending dues of dearness allowances from October 16, 2018, it said.

"The payment of eight months of COVID arrears of resident doctors of Nair Hospital (NAIR MARD) and two months arrears of resident doctors of KEM and Cooper hospitals are pending," the letter said. "The BMC should provide adequate hostel facilities for the resident doctors of all BMC and GMC hospitals."

In their letter, the association had threatened to withdraw nonemergency and OPD services from Monday morning if a decision was not made by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during its winter session in Nagpur. The session ended on December 30.

The BMC wing of MARD, however, clarified today that resident doctors will continue to be a part of emergency services.

With agency inputs.