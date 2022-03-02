0

Maharashtra relaxes COVID-19 curbs: Cinema halls, restaurants allowed to function at 100% capacity in 14 districts

A government notification said these are districts where the first vaccination dose is more than 90 percent, the second dose is over 70 percent, the positivity rate is less than 10 percent and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 percent.

Maharashtra relaxes COVID-19 curbs: Cinema halls, restaurants allowed to function at 100% capacity in 14 districts
Maharashtra government on Wednesday said shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.
A government notification said these are districts where the first vaccination dose is more than 90 percent, the second dose is over 70 percent, the positivity rate is less than 10 percent and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 percent.
The 14 districts are Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Kolhapur.
All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks, etc are allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity in these districts, the notification said.
For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50 percent of the capacity, the notification said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
First Published:  IST
