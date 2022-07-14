Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively. Shinde said the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting that was in the morning. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the meeting. Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare.

Following the price reduction, the petrol price in Mumbai will come down to Rs 106.35 per litre, and diesel price will be reduced to Rs 94.28 per litre. In Pune, the petrol price will be Rs 105.88 per litre, while diesel will be priced at Rs 92.37 per litre. The price of petrol in Thane will be Rs 106.49 a litre, and diesel price will be reduced to Rs 94.42 per litre.

Welcoming the decision, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "A welcome decision! As a big relief to consumers of Maharashtra, petrol price were reduced by Rs 5 litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. This is in addition to the excise duty cut by the Centre in November and May to protect our people from rising prices. Hope opposition states also bring down petrol, diesel prices."

