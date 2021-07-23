Maharashtra rain fury: 30 people die after landslide in coastal Raigad district

Thirty people have died in a landslide near a village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, police said, as many areas of Maharashtra continued to face rain fury since the past few days.

"Thirty bodies have been recovered from the landslide spot. Locals say more people are feared trapped," an official said. A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 km from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad. Shah said the Centre is extending all possible help to the Maharashtra government to deal with the emerging situation in the state.

"The accident that occurred due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad, Maharashtra, is unfortunate. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and DG @NDRFHQ. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The central government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of people," he said in a tweet in Hindi.