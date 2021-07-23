Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Maharashtra rain fury: 30 people die after landslide in coastal Raigad district

    Maharashtra rain fury: 30 people die after landslide in coastal Raigad district

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Thirty people have died in a landslide near a village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, police said, as many areas of Maharashtra continued to face rain fury since the past few days.

    Maharashtra rain fury: 30 people die after landslide in coastal Raigad district
    Thirty people have died in a landslide near a village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, police said, as many areas of Maharashtra continued to face rain fury since the past few days.
    "Thirty bodies have been recovered from the landslide spot. Locals say more people are feared trapped," an official said. A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 km from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said.
    Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation, he added.
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad. Shah said the Centre is extending all possible help to the Maharashtra government to deal with the emerging situation in the state.
    "The accident that occurred due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad, Maharashtra, is unfortunate. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and DG @NDRFHQ. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The central government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of people," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    TMC MP Santanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of monsoon session

    Next Article

    Porn films case: Court extends Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe’s police remand till July 27

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.70 3.16
    ITC212.40 5.40 2.61
    Wipro599.15 14.95 2.56
    SBI Life Insura1,050.45 24.45 2.38
    SBI428.90 6.85 1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.85 3.18
    ITC212.35 5.30 2.56
    SBI429.15 7.15 1.69
    HCL Tech994.25 15.65 1.60
    Axis Bank755.25 8.75 1.17
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.70 3.16
    ITC212.40 5.40 2.61
    Wipro599.15 14.95 2.56
    SBI Life Insura1,050.45 24.45 2.38
    SBI428.90 6.85 1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.85 3.18
    ITC212.35 5.30 2.56
    SBI429.15 7.15 1.69
    HCL Tech994.25 15.65 1.60
    Axis Bank755.25 8.75 1.17

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4000-0.0600-0.08
    Euro-Rupee87.5660-0.0620-0.07
    Pound-Rupee102.1830-0.2830-0.28
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6734-0.0026-0.38
    View More