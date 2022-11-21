English
india News

Nearly 50 vehicles damaged in pile-up after truck loses control on Pune bridge | Visuals
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The accident occurred on the Pune bridge due to a suspected brake failure of the truck when it was moving towards Pune, an official said.

Around 48 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening. Several people were injured and eight of them were hospitalised, a police official said.

The accident occurred on Navale bridge due to a suspected brake failure of the truck when it was moving towards Pune, the official was quoted by PTI as saying.
Pune: Damaged vehicles after multiple cars collided in a chain-reaction accident on Pune-Bangalore Highway, in Pune district, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)( Damaged vehicles after multiple cars collided in a chain-reaction accident on Pune-Bangalore Highway, in Pune district, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said. "Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident," Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) said.
"A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," ANI quoted the Pune Fire Brigade as saying.
The damaged vehicles are being removed from the road and traffic on the route will be cleared after some time.
Meanwhile, a fire department of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage.
A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, said that the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles.
"Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately, nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
 
