The accident occurred on the Pune bridge due to a suspected brake failure of the truck when it was moving towards Pune, an official said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm
IST4 Min(s) Read
Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it
IST4 Min(s) Read
Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you
IST4 Min(s) Read
A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022
#WATCH | Six people were injured in a major accident at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune where a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on the bridge, No casualties reported so far: DCP (Traffic) Pune City Police Vijay Kumar Magar pic.twitter.com/914eo0dbuh— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022