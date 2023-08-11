CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsPune: One more arrested in ISIS module case, says NIA

Pune: One more arrested in ISIS module case, says NIA

Pune: One more arrested in ISIS module case, says NIA
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 10:08:43 PM IST (Published)

According to the agency, all the six arrested accused are members of an ISIS sleeper module which was operating from a house in Kondhwa in Maharashtra's Pune.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one more person as part of a Pune ISIS module.

Shamil Saquib Nachan, a resident of Padgha in Thane, was the sixth person to be arrested in the Pune-based ISIS module case, NIA spokesperson said.
"Nachan was found involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for commission of terrorist acts. He had been working in collaboration with other accused," the official said, adding a search is on for other identified suspected persons in the case.
According to the agency, all the six arrested accused are members of an ISIS sleeper module which was operating from a house in Kondhwa in Maharashtra's Pune. The arrested people are said to have assembled IEDs and also organised and participated in bomb-making workshop last year.
-With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MaharashtraNational Investigation AgencyPune

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X