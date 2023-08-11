Pune: One more arrested in ISIS module case, says NIA

According to the agency, all the six arrested accused are members of an ISIS sleeper module which was operating from a house in Kondhwa in Maharashtra's Pune.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one more person as part of a Pune ISIS module.

Shamil Saquib Nachan, a resident of Padgha in Thane, was the sixth person to be arrested in the Pune-based ISIS module case, NIA spokesperson said.

"Nachan was found involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for commission of terrorist acts. He had been working in collaboration with other accused," the official said, adding a search is on for other identified suspected persons in the case.

According to the agency, all the six arrested accused are members of an ISIS sleeper module which was operating from a house in Kondhwa in Maharashtra's Pune. The arrested people are said to have assembled IEDs and also organised and participated in bomb-making workshop last year.

-With inputs from PTI