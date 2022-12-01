Maharashtra: IAF's Chetak helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in Pune

"The crew and aircraft are safe. The recovery of helicopter is underway," an IAF spokesperson said.
A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield in Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday. An IAF spokesperson said a technical issue was suspected due to which the chopper was landed. "The crew and aircraft are safe. Recovery of helicopter is underway," Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, PRO, Air Force, was quoted by ANI as saying.
Recommended ArticlesView All
China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching
IST9 Min(s) Read
Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers
IST5 Min(s) Read
More details are awaited
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!