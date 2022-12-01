Homeindia news

Maharashtra: IAF's Chetak helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in Pune

Maharashtra: IAF's Chetak helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in Pune

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 1, 2022 1:02:29 PM IST (Published)

"The crew and aircraft are safe. The recovery of helicopter is underway," an IAF spokesperson said.

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield in Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday. An IAF spokesperson said a technical issue was suspected due to which the chopper was landed. "The crew and aircraft are safe. Recovery of helicopter is underway," Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, PRO, Air Force, was quoted by ANI as saying.

More details are awaited
