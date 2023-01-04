Power supply affected in Maharashtra amid 72-hour strike — Here's how you can lodge a complaint

Maharashtra government invoked MESMA on Tuesday night, after employees of the power companies warned of the strike, so that law and order is maintained and public property is protected in the state.

Power supply was reportedly hit in parts of Maharashtra after thousands of employees of three state-owned power companies went on a 72-hour strike on Wednesday. The members are protesting against the privatisation of power firms in Maharashtra. This comes even after the Maharashtra government invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA).

According to a Mint report, power outages were reported from several parts of the state including Pune, Nagpur and Amravati in the last 12 hours. Some social media posts suggested that many areas in the state were left without electricity after the agitation began.

A social media user tweeted, "No electricity in #Bavdhan Bk, #Pune since last 8 to 10 hours. No one available to address the issue. Irresponsible staff. Surely Private #electricity companies is need of the hour. Strike is not going to help."

How to submit a complaint about power failure?

Replying to Twitter user, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) issued a number where people can register "Power Failure Complaint". They can give "missed call from your registered mobile number on 022-50897100 or SMS NOPOWER <Consumer Number> to 9930399303."

An MSEDCL chief spokesperson had earlier told the Times of India, "Those who face any inconvenience of power supply related issues can call toll free helpline 1800-212-3435/1800-233-3435/1912/19120."

This comes even as the government asked the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to ensure a normal supply of electricity in the state. It also invoked MESMA on Tuesday night so that law and order is maintained and public property is protected in the state.

"In view of the strike notice served by Maharashtra state electricity employees, officers, engineers, sangharsh samiti (approx 30 unions)...the Government has decided to invoke provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act-2017 to ensure normalcy in the state," the government resolution said.

Moreover, the Mahavitaran has set up a control room starting midnight (January 4) for the Kalyan division to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its consumers, an official said. As per a release from the power authority, the control room has been set up for areas coming under Kalyan zone, which includes Vasai and Palghar.

The Mahavitaran will take the help of employees who are on strike, contract workers, retired employees and trainees to man the services, it said.

Why is this 72-hour strike being held?

One of the major demands of the protesting employees is that Adani Group’s power subsidiary should not be given a parallel distribution licence to make profit in Bhandup in eastern Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Bhoir said.

In November last year, an Adani group company sought a licence for expanding its power distribution in Mumbai. Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Transmission, had applied to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for a parallel licence for power distribution under the jurisdiction of Mahavitaran in Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Taloja, Bhandup, Mulund, Thane among others.

Maharashtra Rajya Karmachari, Adhikari, and Abhiyanta Sangharsh Samiti, an action committee of 31 unions of power companies, had started an agitation last month over their demands to not issue a 'parallel distribution licence' to the Adani Group's power subsidiary.

Now, the three state-owned power companies, whose employees are participating in the protest, are the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (Mahavitaran), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan), and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co Ltd (Mahanirmiti).

"Nearly 86,000 employees, officers and engineers of the three power companies, along with 42,000 contract employees and security guards will go on a 72-hour strike starting Wednesday to protest against privatisation," Krushan Bhoir, general secretary of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation told PTI on Tuesday.

Krushna Bhoir, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation, said the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has called them for a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House here at around 1 pm.

-With inputs from PTI