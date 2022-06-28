The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on July 1 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. The ED's move came after Raut sought more time to appear before the probe agency on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut's lawyer said, "We had filed an application seeking some time to report before ED and it has been granted. We had demanded to provide 13-14 days time to present the documents in front of the ED."

The ED's summons came at a time when the Maharashtra government has been plunged into a crisis following revolt by state minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Shinde is currently camping in Guwahati and has reportedly said that he, "along with 50 MLA", will arrive in Mumbai soon.

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that the Shinde camp might demand a floor test to prove the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's majority in the assembly. The MVA is the coalition of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier on Monday, the ED had asked Raut to appear before it on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, Raut skipped the summons and demanded some more time. He said he was busy with party programmes and would visit the central agency's office after that.

"Some people want to put us behind bars and run the state, the way it happened during the Emergency," the Sena's chief spokesperson was quoted as saying. Raut even tweeted alleging "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against their political opponents.