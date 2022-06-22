Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who claims to have the support of more than 40 MLAs of the Maharashtra Cabinet, reached Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday and has sought an appointment with Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid the political crisis surrounding Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde , along with 33 Sena leaders and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, was seen on a bus that left the hotel in Gujarat’s Surat where the rebels had been camping before heading to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday.

While leaving Surat, Shinde said "We will remain in Shiv Sena. We are not going to join any party. We are shiv sainika of Balasaheb Thackeray. We will take ahead the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe."

Though Shinde claims he has the support of over 40 MLAs, if there are only 35 (as per ANI visuals) then that number is less than two-thirds of the overall MLAs of Shiv Sena. In that case, rebel MLAs will face action under the anti-defection law. However, if Shinde's claim of having more than 40 MLAs turn out to be true, it would mean trouble for the Thackeray government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar reached Mumbai on Tuesday but didn't meet CM Thackeray. Pawar has called a meeting of his MLAs at 10 am today. Though it's a "routine" cabinet meeting, it will represent how many MLAs will turn up in his support.

Meanwhile, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is presently admitted at H N Reliance hospital after complaints of covid symptoms. News 18 Lokmat reported that Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai might be given additional charge of Maharashtra.