Maharashtra govt crisis LIVE updates: Shiv Sena to send disqualification petition of 16 MLAs to Dy Speaker

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government's impasse continued on Saturday. Shiv Sena chief Thackeray has called a national executive meeting later in the day while rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, who claims to have the support of the majority of MLAs, is in Assam's Guwahati. Shiv Sena will send a disqualification petition of 16 MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly's deputy speaker today. Track LIVE updates here
NCP chief Sharad Pawar met CM Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Friday evening.
'If MLAs want to go to BJP...': Uddhav Thackeray
“BJP, that defamed our party, my family, is the one you are talking about going with. Such a question doesn’t even arise. If MLAs want to go there they can, all of them can. I won’t. If someone wants to go – be it an MLA or someone else, come and tell us and then go,” Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.
Shiv Sena to send disqualification petition of 16 MLAs to Dy Speaker
Shiv Sena will send the disqualification petition of 16 MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly's deputy speaker and the hearing is likely to take place on Monday. Meanwhile, rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are likely to move a no confidence motion against the deputy speaker.
