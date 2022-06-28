Mini

Maharashtra crisis LIVE updates: With the Supreme Court granting interim relief to the rebel camp over the disqualification notice, Eknath Shinde might call for a floor test soon, demanding the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority. Meanwhile, Uddhav's son and state minister Aaditya Thakeray asked rebel MLAs if there is no humanity left. He also claimed, "There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently." On Monday, the Supreme Court had granted interim relief to the rebel camp over the disqualification notice and posted the matter for hearing on July 11. The state government has been plunged into a crisis after Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde revolted against the party and led a rebel group to Guwahati. Catch Live updates on Maharashtra political crisis here