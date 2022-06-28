Maharashtra crisis LIVE updates: With the Supreme Court granting interim relief to the rebel camp over the disqualification notice, Eknath Shinde might call for a floor test soon, demanding the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority. Meanwhile, Uddhav's son and state minister Aaditya Thakeray asked rebel MLAs if there is no humanity left. He also claimed, "There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently." On Monday, the Supreme Court had granted interim relief to the rebel camp over the disqualification notice and posted the matter for hearing on July 11. The state government has been plunged into a crisis after Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde revolted against the party and led a rebel group to Guwahati. Catch Live updates on Maharashtra political crisis here
Aaditya Thackeray: "Before the floor test, they (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) should take a morality test... CRPF, Army deployed at the hotel (in Guwahati) where there are floods. Instead, they should be deployed for Kashmiri Pandits."
The Governor has sought the details of all the notices, decisions, circulars issued by the Maharashtra government on June 22nd, 23rd and 24th.
'Jahalat' is a kind of death and 'Jahil' people are like moving corpses", tweeted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.
MVA leaders meet Uddhav Thackeray
Senior leaders of Congress and NCP met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Assembly Deputy Speaker till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. We are alliance partners. We will sit together and discuss things, state Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters outside Matoshri bungalow, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra, after meeting him late evening. Congress minister and former CM Ashok Chavan also met Thackeray. The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra is battling a political crisis that unfolded last week after Sena minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat in Gujarat and from there to Guwahati in Assam with several Sena MLAs.
Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of the MLAs at Radisson Blu hotel at around 10 am today, June 28.
CM Uddhav wanted to resign twice but...
Sources told News 18 that Maharashtra CM wanted to resign from the post twice but the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stopped him from putting in the papers. They said the 30-minute delay in the Facebook Live on the first day of the crisis was not a technical glitch but a sudden change in plan to not resign from the post of chief minister.
Hitting out at the rebel camp, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "When the CM was hospitalised, they (rebel MLAs) sold themselves. I would like to ask them, is there no humanity left? We trusted them." He also claimed that there are two groups of people in Guwahati. "There's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage and morality."