Eknath Shinde faction that's challenging us must realise that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the roads. Such battles are fought either through law or on the roads. If need be then our workers would come on the roads: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Process underway to disqualify 12 MLAs (of Eknath Shinde faction), their numbers are only on the papers. Shiv Sena is a big ocean such waves come and go: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Threats are being given to Sharad Pawar ji by a Central minister. Do such threats have the support of Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji?...We are taking action to disqualify the (rebel) MLAs: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Amid ongoing political crisis, Shiv Sena calls a meeting of the party's district presidents to be chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena Bhawan, Mumbai at 12 pm, today.
Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara, arrives in Guwahati, urges party MLA Eknath Shinde to return to 'Matoshree'. Shiv Sena has given a lot to its MLAs. They should return to 'Matoshree', he says.
The BJP is waiting for the final outcome out of the political fight between the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and dissident Sena MLAs led by rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, which has fast snowballed into a political fight over who will now lead the party, said a report on IANS. the BJP, which is allegedly being held responsible for the political turmoil within Shiv Sena, has termed the political crisis as the latter's "internal party affairs", the report said. Speaking on the political slugfest within the Shiv Sena, the saffron party says that sooner or later such a crisis was bound to happen within the Shiv Sena, which compromised Hindutva for staying in power in Maharashtra, it added. From the beginning, the BJP has called the MVA government as an "unholy alliance", while saying that the people of Maharashtra had given the mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government, but Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the BJP to become the Chief Minister and instead formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP, the IANS report said.
Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that there is no pressure on the rebel MLAs and claimed that he has support of over 50 MLAs now. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Shinde also said the support for him is going to increase.
Many times in the past MLAs informed Uddhav ji that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat in Guwahati
The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today, according to sources.
The Trinamool Congress workers led by the party's Assam unit president Ripun Bora on Thursday staged a protest here outside the Radisson Blu hotel where dissident Shiv Sena legislators along with their leader Eknath Shinde are staying.
News agency IANS quoted a senior BJP leader in Guwahati that the number of dissident MLAs camping at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel rose to 44, including Independents and others.
The political crisis for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra deepened further after state minister leading the dissident MLAs, Eknath Shinde, released videos and photographs claiming that he has the support of 41 MLAs.
