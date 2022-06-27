Maharashtra LIVE: The political crisis in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has now reached the Supreme Court with the Eknath Shinde camp challenging the disqualification notice sent by the deputy Speaker. Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has requested the Centre to make provision for adequate central security forces. Catch all the live updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Eknath Shinde moves to Supreme Court to counter disqualification of MLAs by Maharashtra assembly's deputy speaker
For starters, the political crisis in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has now reached the Supreme Court with the Eknath Shinde camp challenging the disqualification notice sent by the deputy Speaker. A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala to hear the matter.
