Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde camp's strength may reach 50 as more MLAs to join

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde has claimed that he has the support of over 50 MLAs now. He said that nearly 40 of them were from the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, CNN News18 reported that another Shiv Sena MLA is likely to join Eknath Shinde's camp. Chandiwali MLA Dilip Lande is on his way to Assam and will reach in the afternoon.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Shinde rejected the claims of pressure on MLAs and said that the support for him is going to increase. “Even when I came here, the MLAs are still coming. So, how is there a pressure on them. They liked my role,” he said.

Meanwhile, if the claims are true, the Shinde camp had already neutralised the biggest hurdle- disqualification under the anti-defection law. Anti-defection law requires a minimum of 2/3rd of the MLA to break and switch sides to avoid disqualification.

Earlier, Shinde said, "Gaadi Bahut Aage Nikal Chuki Hai” suggesting to have shut the doors on reconciliation of any kind with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena office bearers to meet at party headquarters at 12 pm.

BJP's Gameplan

The BJP is waiting for the final outcome of the political fight between the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and dissident Sena MLAs led by rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, which has fast snowballed into a political fight over who will now lead the party, said a report on IANS.

The BJP, which is allegedly being held responsible for the political turmoil within Shiv Sena, has termed the political crisis as the latter's "internal party affairs", the report said.