Amid political crisis in Maharashtra, ED summons Sanjay Raut in money laundering case tomorrow, Sena leader alleges conspiracy

The Enforcement Director (ED) summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'Patra Chawl'. The development comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to appear before the financial probe agency at its office in South Mumbai on June 28 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

Reacting to the news, Sanjay Raut said the ED's move "is a conspiracy to stop me". In a tweet, he said, "Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route." He was referring to rebel MLAs, led by minister Eknath Shinde, camping Guwahati.

Raut said he will seek time to appear before the ED in connection with the case. "I knew that the ED is going to summon me. I won't kneel down. No matter what the rebel MLAs do, I'll not go to Guwahati. I'm Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik and I'll stay with my party. I'll not appear before the ED tomorrow. I will seek time from ED, but will definitely go," he was quoted by ANI as saying. Raut said he will seek time to appear before the ED in connection with the case. "I knew that the ED is going to summon me. I won't kneel down. No matter what the rebel MLAs do, I'll not go to Guwahati. I'm Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik and I'll stay with my party. I'll not appear before the ED tomorrow. I will seek time from ED, but will definitely go," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

In April this year, the ED said it had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, owned by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader, ANI reported.

According to reports, the federal agency said its investigation revealed that around Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL , to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities.

Praveen Raut has been a director in an infrastructure company called Guruashish constructions and is stated to be a subsidiary of the HDIL (Housing Development Infrastructure Limited), an accused in the case. He was arrested by the Maharashtra police's economic offences wing.

The ED has also been probing Rs 4,300 crore PMC Bank money laundering case against Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut who was questioned last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is probing her role in the alleged bank loan scam with regard to the transfer of Rs 55 lakh funds by the wife of an accused in the case, Pravin Raut, apart from some other transactions, ANI said.

Last year, the ED had also attached Pravin Raut's assets worth Rs 72 crore in this case and has questioned him and his wife Madhuri Raut.

The agency had alleged that Pravin Raut had "siphoned off "Rs 95 crore worth of funds from the scam-hit bank in the garb of a loan, out of which he paid Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri Raut who subsequently transferred Rs 55 lakh in two tranches to Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, as "interest-free loan."

Maharashtra political crisis

The development came when the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has been plunged into a crisis following minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

Meanwhile, Raut said on Monday that his party is ready for a “street fight and a legal battle", ahead of the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the Maharashtra Assembly’s deputy speaker to rebel party MLAs.

Sanjay Raut currently drew flak for his "40 bodies" comment. He said 40 bodies will come from Assam -- in a reference to the rebel MLAs. Clarifying on the same, Raut said he was speaking about the "dead conscience" of the legislators and that they are "living corpses" now, PTI reported.

