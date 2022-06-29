Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeindia News

Massive fire at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar, explosions heard

Massive fire at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar, explosions heard

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

According to reports, eight major explosions were heard at the chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar before locals reported about the fire.

Massive fire at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar, explosions heard
A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar following series of explosions late Tuesday night. The incident took place in MIDC industrial area in Tarapur area of the district.
According to news agency ANI, eight major explosions were heard at the factory before the locals reported about the fire. Three vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot in an effort to contain the blaze.
Further details are awaited.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC against 'illegal' floor test; rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to be flown to Goa

Next Article

Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow; Eknath Shinde, other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to reach Mumbai

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More