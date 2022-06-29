A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar following series of explosions late Tuesday night. The incident took place in MIDC industrial area in Tarapur area of the district.

#WATCH Palghar, Maharashtra | Massive fire breaks out following series of explosions at a factory in Midc industrial area, Tarapur pic.twitter.com/HemTdhDjfs — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

According to news agency ANI, eight major explosions were heard at the factory before the locals reported about the fire. Three vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot in an effort to contain the blaze.