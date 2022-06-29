A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar following series of explosions late Tuesday night. The incident took place in MIDC industrial area in Tarapur area of the district.
According to news agency ANI, eight major explosions were heard at the factory before the locals reported about the fire. Three vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot in an effort to contain the blaze.
#WATCH Palghar, Maharashtra | Massive fire breaks out following series of explosions at a factory in Midc industrial area, Tarapur pic.twitter.com/HemTdhDjfs— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
Further details are awaited.
First Published: IST
Previous Article
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC against 'illegal' floor test; rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to be flown to Goa