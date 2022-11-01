Mini
The tremor was recorded at 12.52 pm on Monday at a distance of 13 km east of Dahanu taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said.
A mild tremor of magnitude 3.0 hit Dahanu taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district, authorities said on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Electronic gold receipts better than gold deposits both for households and nation
IST4 Min(s) Read
The tremor was recorded at 12.52 pm on Monday at a distance of 13 km east of Dahanu, an official from the district collectorate said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.
Palghar's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November 2018, with most of them centred around Dundalwadi village.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!