Maharashtra allows shops to remain open till 11 pm, eateries & restaurants till midnight

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday extended the timings of shops, restaurants and eateries ‘with immediate effect’. Citing the festive season and to avoid crowding at these places during the limited hours, the state government has allowed restaurants and eateries to remain open till midnight and other establishments like shops till 11 pm.

The rules may be tweaked if the district authorities deem it right, the state circular said. Currently, restaurants are allowed to function till 10 pm.

