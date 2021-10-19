Maharashtra allows shops to remain open till 11 pm, eateries & restaurants till midnight

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday extended the timings of shops, restaurants and eateries ‘with immediate effect’. Citing the festive season and to avoid crowding at these places during the limited hours, the state government has allowed restaurants and eateries to remain open till midnight and other establishments like shops till 11 pm.
The rules may be tweaked if the district authorities deem it right, the state circular said. Currently, restaurants are allowed to function till 10 pm.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday had discussed the extension of the timing of restaurants and shops with the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force. In the meeting, the state also decided to reopen amusement parks from October 22. However, water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted.
