Maharashtra: 7 dead as old tree falls on tin shed at temple in Akola, govt announces free treatment for injured

Seven people died, while 30-40 others were injured after an old tree fell on a tin shed in Paras village in the Akola district of Maharashtra amid rainfall Sunday evening, Akola Collector Nima Arora said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village under Balapur taluka when the people had gathered for the 'maha aarti', officials were quoted by PTI as saying. "Due to the heavy wind and rains, a 100-year-old tree fell on a tin shed under which around 40 people were standing," the district administration said.

"Nearly 40 persons were present under the shed, out of which 36 were admitted in the hospital and four of them were brought dead," an ANI report quoted the Collector as saying. "Later, the death toll rose upto seven and one person is critically injured," she said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday that the Maharashtra government will provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured will be provided medical treatment free of cost. "I have ordered an investigation into the incident," he added.

Expressing grief over the incident, Fadnavis also informed that the devotees had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in the Akola district. "It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them," he said in a tweet.

The injured persons were rushed to the Akola general hospital, the district administration said.