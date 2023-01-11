Sugar mill corruption case: ED conducts searches at premises linked to Maharashtra NCP leader

Maharashtra: As the raids were conducted, NCP leader Hasan Mushrif requested his party workers "to maintain peace and let the government employees do their work".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to former state minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif. The searches were conducted on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case related to sugar mill corruption.

The raids are said to be linked to a probe related to alleged irregularities in the operations of some sugar mills based in the state that are linked to Mushrif. "Premises located in Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur are being covered by the ED officials since around 6:30 am," officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

Mushrif, 68, is a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from the Kagal seat in Kolhapur. He is also the vice president of the political party, headed by former CM and Union minister Sharad Pawar, in Maharashtra.

As the raids were conducted, Mushrif requested his party workers "to maintain peace and let the government employees do their work". "The raid also happened 1.5 years ago and I had given all the information to the agency. I don't know why raids are happening again," Hasan Mushrif was quoted by ANI as saying.

BJP leader Kirit Somiaya had in 2021 alleged that the former rural development minister (Mushrif) indulged in corrupt practices by holding 'benami' entities through his family members and companies.

The NCP had then dismissed these charges.

(With inputs from agencies)