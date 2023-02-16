Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported in Latur city

Officials have stated that mysterious underground noises were heard in the eastern area of Latur city in Maharashtra today. However, no seismic activity was reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation
Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher
Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Education Enigma — Let's reform our higher education through National Credit Framework
Feb 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Between 10:30 am and 10:45 am on Wednesday, sounds were audible near Vivekanand Chowk in Latur city. The noises caused alarm among locals, who speculated that an earthquake might be occurring.
Upon receiving reports from concerned citizens, the local administration was notified. The district disaster management department subsequently contacted the earthquake measuring centres in Latur city, as well as Aurad Shahajni and Ashiv in the district, to investigate the matter. However, according to an official, no seismic activity was reported.
Latur is a drought-prone area with a water shortage problem. It suffered a disastrous earthquake back in 1993.
On Wednesday, Disaster Management Officer Sakeb Usmani, remarked that sounds have been periodically reported in the Marathwada region.
The official noted that similar sounds were heard in the Nitoor-Dangewadi area of Nilanga tehsil in the district on February 4.
In September 2022, three times such sounds was heard in Hasori, Killari and surrounding areas of Latur district.
In 1993, a severe earthquake struck Killari village and nearby regions in the district, leading to the loss of approximately 10,000 lives.
This news comes as Turkey and Syria recover from a deadly earthquake that has claimed tens of thousands of lives already.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!