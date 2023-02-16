English
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported in Latur city

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 5:04:22 PM IST (Published)

Officials have stated that mysterious underground noises were heard in the eastern area of Latur city in Maharashtra today. However, no seismic activity was reported.

Between 10:30 am and 10:45 am on Wednesday, sounds were audible near Vivekanand Chowk in Latur city. The noises caused alarm among locals, who speculated that an earthquake might be occurring.
Upon receiving reports from concerned citizens, the local administration was notified. The district disaster management department subsequently contacted the earthquake measuring centres in Latur city, as well as Aurad Shahajni and Ashiv in the district, to investigate the matter. However, according to an official, no seismic activity was reported.
Latur is a drought-prone area with a water shortage problem. It suffered a disastrous earthquake back in 1993.
On Wednesday, Disaster Management Officer Sakeb Usmani, remarked that sounds have been periodically reported in the Marathwada region.
The official noted that similar sounds were heard in the Nitoor-Dangewadi area of Nilanga tehsil in the district on February 4.
In September 2022, three times such sounds was heard in Hasori, Killari and surrounding areas of Latur district.
In 1993, a severe earthquake struck Killari village and nearby regions in the district, leading to the loss of approximately 10,000 lives.
This news comes as Turkey and Syria recover from a deadly earthquake that has claimed tens of thousands of lives already.
With agency inputs.
 
