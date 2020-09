The government of Maharashtra on Wednesday issued new guidelines for easing the flow of activities in the state as part of Mission Begin Again and extended the lockdown till October 31.

The state government in its fresh guidelines mentioned that schools, colleges, other educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, gyms, and auditoriums will remain closed in Maharashtra till further order.

Also, Metro rail, all functions & large congregations, and religious places for devotees will remain on the prohibited list of activities.

Coming to railways, all trains that are originating and ending their journey within the state shall be restarted. For Mumbai commuters, railways to increase the frequency of local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region and dabbawallas have been permitted to travel in local trains after procuring QR codes from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office.