The Maharashtra government allowed hotels in the state to re-open from July 8 with certain restrictions.

With effect from July 8, hotels and other entities providing accommodation services including lodges, guest houses etc, outside containment zones [will be allowed to open] with restricted entry. These establishments will operate at 33 percent capacity and with conditions specified," a government circular said.

The relaxation extends to the entire state.

Conditions for Hotels and other entities providing accommodation services including Lodges. Guest Houses etc.

a) All Entities shall ensure the following additional arrangements:

- Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 and these guidelines are to be displayed prominently.

- Proper crowd management in the hotel as well as in outside premises like parking lots shall be ensured. Specific markings may be made to manage the queue and seating arrangements be reconfigured in public places to ensure social distancing

- Entrance to have mandatory thermal screening provisions. Reception Table space should have protective glass

- Hand sanitizers preferably with pedal operated dispensers must be made freely available at the reception, guest rooms and public spaces (lobbies etc.) for guests

- Appropriate personal protective gears like face covers/masks, gloves and it. shall be made available by hotel to the staff as well as guests

- Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in check-out and playing orders inside the premises

- Number of guests in the elevator to be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms

- For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. Intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

b) Guests:

- Only asymptomatic guests shall be allowed.

- Guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be wom at all times inside the hotel.

- Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition etc.) along with ID and self declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception

- Guests are to use Arogya Setu App compulsorily.

- Guests are encouraged to minimize use of housekeeping services.

c) Use of facilities:

- Detailed guidelines issued for restaurants shall be followed

- Seating arrangement to be reconfigured to ensure social distancing o E-menus and disposable paper napkins to be encouraged

- Room service or takeaways to be encouraged, instead of dine-in,

- Restaurants will be available only for resident guests strictly.

- Gaming Arcades / Children play area / Swimming Pools / Gymnasium (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

- Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited inside the premises. However, use of meeting halls at 33% capacity subject to max of 15 participants is permitted

d) Cleaning, Sanitization and Disinfection:

- Rooms and other service areas shall be sanitized each time a guest vacate the room.

- After the clients stay is over, the room should be left unoccupied for at least 24 hours

- All linens, towels should be changed after the guest vacate the room.

- Effective and frequent sanitization within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations areas.

- Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knob, elevator buttons, handrails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas

- Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

- Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by guests and/or staff should

e) Required Actions in case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:

- House the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others

- Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/elinie) or call the state or district helpline.

- A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection