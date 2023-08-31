CNBC TV18
Maharashtra | Metro blasting work leaves window of a minister's office damaged

Maharashtra | Metro blasting work leaves window of a minister's office damaged

In a statement, the MMRC said blasting was being done to break hard rock as part of excavation work of the entry and exit of the Mantralaya subway.

Profile image

Aug 31, 2023 7:16:08 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Maharashtra | Metro blasting work leaves window of a minister's office damaged
Construction work for the Mumbai Metro line 3 left the window of a minister's office at the Mantralaya building damaged on Thursday, PTI reported. The flying stones also hit three cars on the premises of Mantralaya, which houses the headquarters of the Maharashtra government.

While nobody was injured in the incident, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said it was stopping the controlled blasting work near the building. A case of negligence will be registered in this case, said an official of the Marine Drive police station.
In a statement, the MMRC said blasting was being done to break hard rock as part of excavation work of the entry/exit of the Mantralaya subway.
"Blasting work has been going on for quite some time without any problems. However today some windows of Mantralaya got damaged during this operation. We assure that MMRC conducts its work with all due diligence. We will review the work. Till then, we are stopping controlled blasting work at the subway near Mantralaya and work will be restarted only after causes are studied and corrective action is taken," it said.
Also Read:INDIA conclave: 28 parties to attend 2-day meet in Mumbai — coordination committee, logo on agenda
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 7:07 PM IST
X