Maharashtra man nets fish with 'heart of gold’, becomes instant crorepati

A fisherman in Maharashtra won a lottery of sorts when he caught the fish 'with a heart of gold' last week and became crorepati in an instant.

Chandrakant Tare, who is from Murbe village in Palghar district, ventured into the sea to catch some fish. Little did he know that the rare ghol, or the black-spotted croaker fish was waiting for him. On August 28, he was surprised to find around 157 ghol fish in his net.

Each fish sold for nearly Rs 90,000 and the total catch went for Rs 1.37 crore to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The fish is indigenous to the Indian and Pacific oceans and is rare to find, only being caught near the Maharashtra and Gujarat coastlines.

Protonibea diacanthus or the black-spotted croaker is India's most expensive fish. But that has little to do with the meat of the fish, which is available for around Rs 400-600 per kg. Fish like the Pomfret sell for around Rs 1,500/kg and other delicacies like the Hilsa, or the Pulasu as it is called, can fetch up to Rs 5,000 for a kilo.

The ghol’s swim bladder can be as costly as Rs 50,000 per kg. It is used for clarification in the wine and beer industry reported Condé Nast Traveller.

The heart of the fish is also often called 'sea gold' for its exorbitant price and use in traditional medicine. The fins of the fish are also in huge demand for their high collagen count in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Hasan Isha Bhaya, a Gujarati fisherman, had managed to bring in a massive catch of 350 Ghol in 2012. The whole catch was worth around Rs 1 crore even after his company took its cut.

Mahesh Meher and Bharat, fishermen brothers from Maharashtra, saw their fortunes turn around with just a single catch of a ghol. The two caught a 30 kg ghol and managed to sell it for Rs 5.5 lakh in 2018.

